Top Democratic political strategists have become obsessed with the idea that they must pass legislation on financial reform, no matter how much that requires compromise (e.g., discarding the consumer protection desperately needed in this arena)--the thinking is that as they control the presidency, House, and Senate (sort of), any other outcome will be judged a failure.

This is a mistake Teddy Roosevelt would not have made. The point is not to pass laws, irrespective of content; the point is to win on substance--by convincing the mainstream middle that you are right. When you’re up against the most powerful people in our society--the kings of finance--there is little chance that a direct legislative assault will work; they give too much to campaigns across the political spectrum and their control over the official mindset is still too strong.

Instead, the administration needs to come at such opponents in a different fashion. Writing in today’s Financial Times, Krishna Guha proposes innovative anti-trust action against big banks with oppressive share of particular markets; this would not require legislation.

Also in Tuesday’s FT, Peter Boone and I suggest combining regulatory action (raising capital requirements steeply) and a size cap on our biggest banks--which could become the centerpiece of legislation that fails in the Senate this spring, after a great struggle, and then becomes a rallying cry for November. Bring the leading Senate Republicans out into the open and force them to articulate their views on “too big to fail”; you will surprised (and perhaps disappointed, depending on where you are coming from) to hear their views--they are happy for our biggest banks to continue to operate substantially as they did during the Bush years.

Senator Shelby (ranking Republican on the Senate Banking Committee) shows no inclination to rein in our largest banks. He is cooperating with Senator Dodd at this point--presumably just in order to further weaken the likely financial reform legislation. The likelihood this will lead to meaningful reform is rapidly approaching zero.