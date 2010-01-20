And what about the western part of the state? Amherst, with 84.0%, ranks way up there with Cambridge in its concentration of Coakley voters. Williamstown was not far below. And, across the Berkshires (Great Barrington, Lenox, Stockbridge, West Stockbridge, any place where TNR readers "summer"), a wide swath of blue extends throughout the area.

This is not true in Hyannisport, Kennedy headquarters since the beginning of time. There are no accurate numbers because this hamlet is a part of Barnstable. But, as the Boston Globe pointed out this morning, Ted Kennedy's emotional home betrayed him and went for Scott Brown and, thus, against the great health care dream of his life. Barnstable, where Coakley garnered 37.6% of the tally, registered a 16.4% decline in the Democratic vote since 2008.

And this is where, traditionally, Democrats win by landslide proportions. Elsewhere, it is not always easy street for the party. Its troubles begin with working-class men and women who cannot be conscripted by the unions. The unions can give your dues to the Democrats. But they cannot give your votes.

I have not really researched all of these statistics myself, and I have certainly not made them up. The New York Times has done all the intense and intricate work. It is available on the Times web-site under Results and Analysis. (There are still many ways in which this newspaper is the real paper of record. I need to learn that, even when it rankles me, I am dependent on it and love it.)

These numbers comparing yesterday and last year are disastrous for the Democrats, and not simply because Massachusetts traditionally votes Democratic. The decline may actually be prophetic. About half of the state’s voters are independents. Yet, this is a time when the Democrats rivet on their deeply partisan program, quite understandable after eight years under Republican rule. But politically alienating. (Women also don't do especially well in Bay State politics. So Martha Coakley was really Nancy Pelosi, but a little cooler and much cruder.)