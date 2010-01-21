Yesterday I argued that it's irrational for Democrats to freak out about health care the day after Scott Brown's win, given that the fundamentals remain the same. (I compared the reaction to the days after Ted Kennedy's death, when commentators widely and baselessly speculated that it would cause an upsurge of support for reform.) Ross Douthat, in his now-familiar role as Chait gainsayer, gainsays:

Kennedy’s passing neither changed the balance of power in the Senate, nor confronted wavering legislators with the possibility that their careers would end, suddenly, in November of 2010. Brown’s victory does both. As of last night, the fundamentals of the situation have changed.

Well, let's take these two reasons in order. Did Brown's win suddenly alter the 2010 landscape? No. It was one race pitting a highly skilled and attractive Republican against a lazy, bumbling Democrat. Moreover, leading up to the vote, Democrats expected Coakley to lose. As I wrote:

I know many people who are plugged into Democratic circles, and every indication I had was that the party expected to lose last night -- probably by a much, much wider margin than they actually did.