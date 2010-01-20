Watching the wake for Martha Coakley on television Tuesday night, I saw John Kerry hobbling into the Sheraton Boston ballroom, his crutches supporting the hip replacement he'd had last week.

What a difference between this very serious and cerebral senator and the lightweight who aspired to join him in the upper house of the U.S. Congress.

I allude to two efforts by Kerry to reveal facts that others would prefer to leave undisturbed.

The first is a scandal of history. It has been quite evident that J. Edgar Hoover pursued Martin Luther King, Jr. in his life and after his murder. And there are others who did likewise. My friend (yes, alas, from the old SNCC days) Representative John Lewis is a vocal supporter of Kerry’s bill to establish an MLK Records Review Board that would preserve and inquire into "all records - public and private - related to the life and death of Dr. King, including any investigation or inquiries in federal, state, or local agencies."