Hoxby is famous for demonstrating that competition increases educational performance. In a more recent paper, she finds strong evidence that teachers’ unions have led to a perpetual loss of talent in the teaching profession by compressing wages and driving away many skilled people, who find their ambitions stifled in public schools. This builds off her earlier work, summarized nicely by Robert Barro here, in which she finds that unionization increases the high school dropout rate above what it would otherwise be if unionization was random, and it does so despite increasing school funding.

If Hoxby’s theory is right, then the rise of charter schools should improve education spending efficiency and student achievement. That is exactly what she finds in a national study, with a compelling methodology that involved comparing achievement in charter schools to the nearest non-charted school with a similar racial composition (this was subsequently criticized by the Economic Policy Institute). A recent Brookings reportusing data from Milwaukee reaches similar, though less enthusiastic, conclusions. Crucially, in cases for which the methodology reaches the “gold standard”--randomized trial--Hoxby found significant benefits to children who were randomly assigned to attend charter schools compared to those who were randomly assigned to attend non-charter schools (see results from Chicago and, just recently, New York City).

These randomized trials are the most scientific way to evaluate charter schools, but some voters and policy makers may want a broader question addressed: Are the effects of charter schools large enough to affect scores at the state-level? Prompted by last week’s Washington Post article on efforts by the Center for Education Reform and the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools to document and grade state policies with respect to charter schools, I decided to take a closer statistical look at the state laws on charter schools. The rankings include things like whether or not there is a cap on the number of charter schools, which groups can authorize the creation of a new charter school, and whether or not charters receive the same level of state funding. The CER data also includes the year that the charter school laws went into effect. I matched this up with state level data from the National Center for Education Statistics on charter schools, class size, funding per students, state population, racial demographics, and income and poverty data. There is a strong correlation between year of adoption, the quality of state laws (as measured by the two organizations), and the percentage of charter schools. My goal was to see if the percentage of a state’s schools that are chartered in 2003 predicts changes in test scores by race, adjusting for initial measures of these other state characteristics.

It turns out that the answer is a strong yes. Blacks perform much better and whites perform about the same in states (and Washington DC) with higher percentages of charter schools, which include the nation’s capital, Arizona, Hawaii, Florida, Wisconsin, and Ohio. Overall, the gap between black and white math scores shrunk roughly two points more (or 25 percent of a standard deviation) in states where charter schools were 3.3 percentage points higher as a share of public schools (3.3 percent is the difference in 2003 between states with charter laws and those without them). The effect increases to 4.3 points after adjusting for the fact that states with failing school systems are the most likely to promote charter schools.