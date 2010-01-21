I met Erich Segal in 1959, in a Harvard University graduate-school dorm. It was in Richards Hall, designed in the early fifties by Walter Gropius, which Erich said only proved that "great men" could do desultory work. He was a Ph.D. candidate in Classics, and I in Government. Of course, he knew more, much more about my field than I did about his. In fact, he was rapacious in his pursuit of knowledge. And cheerfully intent about music and song. He was a man of traditional culture ... but--no, with him, it is "and"--he wrote the screenplay for the Beatles' Yellow Submarine, as well as for several books he had written: Love Story; Man, Woman and Child; Oliver's Story. No one who has read Love Story will ever forget it; it is more memorable than the film. And, if you are of a certain age, please don't deny reading it. If you didn't, you were a cultural freak.

Erich wrote several books of classical scholarship (on Plautus, Roman comedy, Caesar Augustus, Greek tragedy, others) while he was at Yale and, intermittently, at Princeton and Harvard, Oxford and Tel Aviv. I once asked someone I knew (quite well) in his Yale department why Erich had not received tenure. "We were jealous, all of us jealous, including me." I despised that man for his righteous and unashamed admission of envy. By the way, Erich was a brilliant teacher. I know; I half-audited one of his Harvard classes. And I sat at his dinner table, riveted and pondering.

We were sitting in a London lunch spot, a restaurant Erich had specially chosen--near Brown's Hotel, as I recall. The menu was mainly sandwiches, a strange choice for Erich, who was rather indulgent, self-indulgent with fine food. He was having trouble simply holding his sandwich. Then, still not explaining, we walked across Piccadilly to Turnbull & Asser on Jermyn Street, "by appointment to His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales, haberdashers." I remember Erich taking out of a briefcase five shirts. "Will you please substitute snaps for buttons? Like before. Thank you, thank you." And he turned to me saying, "I'm afraid I have Parkinson's."