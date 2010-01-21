Democrats from all parts of the ideological spectrum, and both chambers, are expressing frustration and sending conflicting signals in the media. The White House remains in what appears to be a listening mode: Spokesman Robert Gibbs said the president wants to "let the dust settle" and Emanuel is still taking the temperature of the Democratic caucus. The partly line remains, in other words, indiscernible.

Still, the key players--congressional leadership, labor leaders, and so on--keep leaving open the option of the Senate bill plus amendments via reconciliation, which remains the most viable path forward. Interest groups are starting to rally, too. The American Cancer Society Action Network, for example, just put out a statement urging Congress to move forward. Organizations like that speak to all Americans, not just to Democratic constituent groups.

None of this is enough to make passage of the Senate bill a reality, but it's enough to keep the option alive another day, which is a heck of a lot more than seemed possible 24 hours ago.

The White House, by the way, did one thing right today. It made a big announcement on banks. As best as I can tell, that's not an attempt to give up on health care reform. It's an effort to address the real roots of voter anger--anxiety about jobs, exhaustion with the health care debate, anger at Wall Street--as well as an effort to, you know, do something on the banks.

Changing the subject in this way should give Congress a little breathing room and a chance to put things in perspective--which is best not only for what's left of health care reform but for the progressive cause more broadly. Just as long as it doesn't take too long.