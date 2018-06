The other day, over lunch, Frank Foer and I were discussing Gabe Sherman's cover story about the Washington Post. Frank was marveling, "Gabe is the most entrepreneurial, least lazy reporter I've ever seen."

Now Washington Post chairman Don Graham responds, "I found Gabriel Sherman's piece ("Post Apocalypse," February 4) particularly lazy."

Lazy? Sherman interviewed 50 people for his story. Am I to believe that articles at the Post routinely require a lot more than that?