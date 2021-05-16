Heroes and Echoes

There is a certain validity to all these arguments; rather than canceling one another out, they merely demonstrate the various and protean nature of tragedy. Happily, Adrian Poole is not concerned with the genre's state of health. He takes the more rewarding way of examining Shakespeare and Greek tragedy side by side, as what Matthew Arnold would call literary "touchstones." He argues that "the example of Shakespearean tragedy may help a modem reader to recognize, by analogy, the peril and originality at the heart of Greek tragedy, of all tragedy."

There is no direct link between these tragedians, of course, except in their greatness. Shakespeare, with his "small Latine," had read Seneca, but Greek was all but unknown in early Elizabethan England. (North's Plutarch, for example, is translated not from the original, but from the Erench of Amyot.) Still, even if there were nothing to be gained by a comparison that ignores the question of direct influence, Poole's study is a salutary welcome for scholars of English to extend their literary horizons.

Poole is a scholar whose literary explorations transcend barriers of time and place, and the provincialities of "national literature." Thus, in offering what he calls "exemplary partnerships," he examines the striking similarities in classical and Shakespearean drama in order to illuminate the nature of tragedy itself. Again and again we are startled by the uncanny coincidences of theme and language; and they are all the more startling since they are the results not of conscious emulation, but of similar leaps of imagination.

One chapter, for example, compares the Oresteia and Macbeth. For Poole, they are plays in which every action is motivated by what Wordsworth called the "anxiety of hope." At various stages in each drama, different characters pray that the murderous act just committed is the last in what has been a seemingly endless cycle of violence. And yet in both blood inevitably begets blood. The Oresteia and Macbeth both take place in an atmosphere best described by Aeschylus, in an adjective that he coined for his own trilogy: nyktiplangkton, "stricken with night." Both plays deal with the death of kings, not in the medieval sense, but as in the primal crime described by Freud in Totem and Taboo. In these works, the dread act is not so much regicide as patricide, and in the case of the Oresteia, matricide. (Poole argues, incidentally, that there are at least two important neologisms in Macbeth: the first recorded English use of the emotive words "assassination" and "multitudinous"— the latter in Lady Macbeth's fear that her tainted hand will make "the multitudinous seas incarnadine.")