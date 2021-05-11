The Limits of Sport

As Bruno Snell demonstrates in The Discovery of The Mind, the ancient Greeks had no concept of the inner man, Achilles was motivated toward outdoing others, but not necessarily outdoing himself. No doubt when he killed Hector he suffered a depressing case of ne plus ultra. Like his spiritual descendant Alexander, he had reached the outer limits of achievement. There could be nothing more save death.

The Greeks also had no concept of the "record" as a measurement of something previously unsurpassed. The word itself only appears in this sense in the late 19th century, and could never have evolved without Renaissance humanism and its emphasis on individual achievement. Leonardo was striving not so much to be the best in any one of his many fields (he was, one might say, an intellectual "decathlete"), but to extend his own talents further and further. He even longed to fly. Yet what were his dying words? He is said to have muttered, "But I have done nothing!"

The values of Achilles have been obsolete for thousands of years. But the spirit of Leonardo is alive and well, inspiring both the first and the last man who finish the Boston Marathon. Indeed, whether one has covered the distance in 2:09 or 9:02, every marathoner is thinking, "But I have done nothing!" I presume to speak for marathon runners because I have been one. Years ago I rubbed shoulders briefly with Olympians and world champions. Most importantly I have exchanged thoughts with them. And I have discovered that only a single small trait separates me from the likes of Abebe Bikila and Billy Rodgers: talent. Yes, their feet move a little faster. But still our hearts and minds work in perfect synchrony. And the marathon makes philosophers of us all. But then, what other sport gives you so much time to think?