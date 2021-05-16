The Limits of Sport

Tradition has it that when Alexander the Great had battled his way to India, he sat down and cried because there were no new worlds to conquer. Even if merely a dramatic fabrication, it is nonetheless a perfect metaphorical expression of the ancient Greek mentality. These w(?re a people motivated by what the cultural historian Jakob Burckhardt called "the agonal drive," an endemic compulsion to excel, outdo all others, be number one. I would prefer to label this attitude "the Achilles Complex"—and it is no coincidence that the great Alexander was obsessed by the figure of Homer's angry young man.

But to what end was all of Achilles's education directed? It is concisely expressed in his father's parting words to him as the young warrior embarks for Troy. Peleus admonishes Achilles "always to be the very best, distinguished from everyone else" (Iliad 11. 784). Of course the lad needed little paternal exhortation to spur him on his quest for glory. Yet it is curious to note how the ancient Greeks defined "excellence." We rarely find Homeric heroes boasting of how many men (or monsters) they have slain, or even—another very valid index—how much treasure they have captured. The struggle for Achilles's armor after his death is not for divinely wrought equipment, but for the glory that would go to its possessor: the distinction of being "the very best, distinguished from everyone else," The honor wasn't quantifiable; it was absolute.

As Bruno Snell demonstrates in The Discovery of The Mind, the ancient Greeks had no concept of the inner man, Achilles was motivated toward outdoing others, but not necessarily outdoing himself. No doubt when he killed Hector he suffered a depressing case of ne plus ultra. Like his spiritual descendant Alexander, he had reached the outer limits of achievement. There could be nothing more save death.