Will the all-too-precipitate departure of the black nations brand the twenty-first Olympiad as "the White Games?" This was obviously Africa's purpose in exiting en bloc, if helter-skelter: to emphasize the dignity of the black man by undermining the international character of the event.

The issue for the Africans was the presence in Montreal of New Zealand, which earlier this month had sent a rugby team to play in racist South Africa. Sadly, despite the commendable motives of the Africans, their gesture is doomed to failure. And, what is worse, oblivion. For the most important black contingent, from a political perspective, the members of the United States team, remained in Montreal. Activists in the anti-apartheid movement query why They haven't left.

The answer is significant from several points of view. Just prior to the opening of the games, there was a plenary team meeting at which, as it was announced by the press secretary, the American athletes voted unanimously to stay and play, regardless of outside pressure. This decision was arrived at despite what an American spokesman referred to as considerable sympathy for the political position of the Africans. The Americans were there to compete, not debate.

The truth, of course, is never that simple. Despite the ultimate declaration without dissent, there were indeed American athletes both white and black who had expressed willingness to leave in support of the Africans. They were in part dissuaded by a very strong counterargument. Back in Mexico in '68, when Tommie Smith and John Carlos stood on the podium and raised their black gloves to protest American racism, they had no significant support from their African brothers. Who left the games when they were expelled?