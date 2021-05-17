Slouching Towards America

Our theme is hardly limited to eras like the '20s and the '30s. Bellow's Augie March, unlike the Lazarillosand the Felix Krulls of Europe's picaresque tradition, ends his journey unfulfilled. And Augie justifies his failure with an odd analogy: "I may well be a flop . . . Columbus too thought he was a flop, probably, when they sent him back in chains. Which didn't prove there was no America." Salinger has chronicled a family of extraordinary children who seemed destined to succeed. But in an early story, Seymour Glass, the best and brightest, "PhD . . . when most Americans are just getting out of high school," kills himself. His suicide haunts everyone in all the later tales. How can they survive if Seymour couldn't? Though he yearns to be a writer, brother Buddy Glass can't even finish college. Not coincidentally, his cherished childhood book was . . . Gatsby.

Moby Dick appeared in 1851, The Old Man and the Sea a hundred years thereafter. Though placed just off the coast of Cuba, Hemingway's quest for the Big Fish is a tale as typically American as Melville's. For he has a special leitmotiv: his hero's hero is "the great DiMaggio." And the Yankee's star (whose team's name adds an extra irony) is constantly Invoked with his "Homeric" epithet. Struggling to land the fish, the Old Man tells himself, "1 must be worthy of the great DiMaggio, who does all things perfectly." Not only does Hemingway's protagonist not bring the prize to port successfully, but his own hero was destined to become a symbol of all bright hopes faded. As years later Simon and Garfunkel lament, "where have you gone, Joe DiMaggio? A nation turns its lonely eyes to you . . . "

Yet it is also true, that, like their European cousins, early Americans had illusions of a farther shore, a new frontier. An ever-bright horizon beckoned from the west. But plainsmen die and once again frontiers recede beyond the limits of a lifetime's journey. Cooper's Deer slayer takes pride in the fact that while his father lies buried by the sea, he has advanced far inland. And yet he himself dies thinking of the distance still to be achieved: "his gaze seemed fastened on the clouds which hung around the western horizon, reflecting the bright colors and giving form and loveliness to the glorious tints of the American sunset." This is the sort of scene that moved D.H. Lawrence to call the Leatherstocking Tales "a kind of yearning myth . . . the myth of America." What then remained to be achieved? The ultimate frontier, of course, our El Dorado, California.

Harry Levin has many perceptive observations on the progress of America's Golden Age myth. After noting that our dollar bill bears an inscription adapted from Virgil's "Messianic" Eclogue, he continues: