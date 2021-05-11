Slouching Towards America

Santayana's only novel The Last Puritan (1936) presents the European foil as well as the American failure. His hero Oliver Alden embodies every aspect of American success: high social rank, good looks, great wealth—and football skill. Yet he is unhappy, for the world "had denied him nothing except the animal capacity . . . to hug himself for joy at his private good luck." In contrast, cousin Mario, the European cynic quite unburdened by excessive puritan morality, can savor all the world's delights-and even hope for more. No need to ask who ends up with une femme et une fortune. And yet what gives the paradox a new dimension is that all the wealth which comes to Mario is Oliver's, the woman might have been. The European will inherit both (and coolly drop the girl), when his New England cousin is struck by a car in France. Just after World War 1 concludes.

Our theme is hardly limited to eras like the '20s and the '30s. Bellow's Augie March, unlike the Lazarillosand the Felix Krulls of Europe's picaresque tradition, ends his journey unfulfilled. And Augie justifies his failure with an odd analogy: "I may well be a flop . . . Columbus too thought he was a flop, probably, when they sent him back in chains. Which didn't prove there was no America." Salinger has chronicled a family of extraordinary children who seemed destined to succeed. But in an early story, Seymour Glass, the best and brightest, "PhD . . . when most Americans are just getting out of high school," kills himself. His suicide haunts everyone in all the later tales. How can they survive if Seymour couldn't? Though he yearns to be a writer, brother Buddy Glass can't even finish college. Not coincidentally, his cherished childhood book was . . . Gatsby.

Moby Dick appeared in 1851, The Old Man and the Sea a hundred years thereafter. Though placed just off the coast of Cuba, Hemingway's quest for the Big Fish is a tale as typically American as Melville's. For he has a special leitmotiv: his hero's hero is "the great DiMaggio." And the Yankee's star (whose team's name adds an extra irony) is constantly Invoked with his "Homeric" epithet. Struggling to land the fish, the Old Man tells himself, "1 must be worthy of the great DiMaggio, who does all things perfectly." Not only does Hemingway's protagonist not bring the prize to port successfully, but his own hero was destined to become a symbol of all bright hopes faded. As years later Simon and Garfunkel lament, "where have you gone, Joe DiMaggio? A nation turns its lonely eyes to you . . . "