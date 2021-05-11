The Oresteia of Aeschylus

Given the "metaphoraphobia" just described, Aeschylus has been an astonishing lodestone for poet-translators. Twenty years ago, a critic counted over 60 English versions of the Agamemnon, including one by Dryden with music by Purcell, and dozens more have been published in the interim. Yet there has never really been a version which has moved readers to "look at each other with a wild surmise/Silent, upon a peak in Darien." Still, Aeschylus continues to attract translators the way a Himalayan peak draws climbers to its most dangerous face. He is tall and majestic; the closer one gets the more frightening the task appears. If Scott, Tennyson and Shelley could try, why not Lowell?

This question is more than rhetorical. No critic denies Lowell a place beside the best poets of our age. Some even consider him an important playwright. But over his translations the John Simons pour out a veritable Hudson of philological contempt. Homer may be allowed to nod, but Lowell must be forbidden to translate. Perhaps, in a half century, Lowell's Imitations (1961) will be granted the same critical tolerance now accorded Pound's Propertius. Surely when any artist attempts to translate into English works ranging from Homer to Montale, there are bound to be infelicities. There are even likely to be felicities. Lowell was, in fact, a fairly good linguist, if no polyglot, and his Phaedra is as good a version as anyone is likely to produce in English. Curiously enough, when Louis Simpson praised the work, his one criticism was that Lowell's language was a bit too rugged for Racine, too much like Aeschylus.

Though he had written the first two-thirds of his Oresteia in the 1960s, Lowell was still working on the final portion when he died. His purpose, put forth in the brief preface, was to produce an acting version "to trim, cut, and be direct enough to satisfy my own mind and at a first hearing the simple ears of a theater audience." He did not work from the Greek (though he had studied the language), but instead used as his model Richmond Lattimore's "elaborately exact" translation. This was a crucial error, even though Lattimore himself has praised the new version. When Lowell "imitated" Russian poetry his raw material was a literal trot. But it is Lattimore's particular genius that his precision is also poetic. Lowell left himself little room to operate.