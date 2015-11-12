The Greeks would not have liked me. I am not an athlete. For though 1 run, I do not run to win. And worst of all, I go too far. In the Hellenic view of life, sport and culture were synonymous, but nonetheless they had no admiration for the distance man. He did not fire them to song, ln fact, of all the odes of Pindar, only one is dedicated to a winner in the dolichos, their longest race (about three miles). The sprinters and the horses got the lyrics.

What is more, they laughed at us. The distance runner was the butt of countless jokes. Take for instance the old chesnut—it was ancient even then — about the runner who was seventh in a field of six (Palatine Anthology XI. 82). There was no honor whatsoever in the marathon, primarily because they never had one. This 26 mile rite is strictly modern (its Jerusalem, of course, is Boston). Old Pheidippides, the quasilegendary chap who footed it from Marathon to Athens with the news of victory against the Persians was no "athlete" to the Greeks. He had the social stature of a telegram. He was no better than the other members of his lowly class, hemerodromoi (literally, "all-day runners"), messengers who merely brought the news. Paperboys before the age of paper.

This may seem paradoxical to some. Why should the grunting wrestler merit high esteem, while distance runners languish in the shadows of renown? Alas, the answer is skin deep. Greed culture was so physical, they worshipped muscles over everything. Sprinters made good statues; scrawny distance men could only model for a toothpick, Greeks revered the outer man The "sovereign poet" Homer didn't even have a word for soul.

But time jogs on. And values change. Today, especially the age in which we live, it is the perseverent runner who commands respect. Absolutely everybody does it. Several million years from now when archeologists unearth our footprints, they will find the fossilized impressions of a trackshoe. Ad astra per Adidas, Current magazines abound in paeans to pedestrians. To an athlete trying . . . middle-aged."