His pieces for The New Republic.
Erich Segal, the classics professor and author of works such as Love Story, passed away on Saturday. He was also a contributor to The New Republic. Here are his wonderful pieces for the magazine.
"The Olympic Games: The First Thousand Years" (07/03/76)
"White, Black and Very Blue" (07/31/76)
"Slouching Towards America" (10/02/76)
"The Loveliness of the Long Distance Runner" (07/23/77)
"The Oresteia of Aeschylus" (06/30/79)
"The Wrath of Man" (05/14/81)
"The Limits of Sport" (09/16/81)
"The Athletic Hero" (09/19/83)
"Heroes and Echoes" (07/04/88)
Here is a tribute to Segal by Martin Peretz:
“Erich Segal Z”L” (1/21/10)