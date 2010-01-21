His pieces for The New Republic.

Erich Segal, the classics professor and author of works such as Love Story, passed away on Saturday. He was also a contributor to The New Republic. Here are his wonderful pieces for the magazine.

"The Olympic Games: The First Thousand Years" (07/03/76)

"White, Black and Very Blue" (07/31/76)

"Slouching Towards America" (10/02/76)