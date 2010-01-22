For even casual Palintologists, “all of ’em” will bring back memories of Katie Couric’s infamous inquiry into the then-VP candidate’s reading habits. At the time, Palin’s refusal--or, as many saw it, her inability--to name a single newspaper or magazine she read fueled the preexisting narrative that the aggressively anti-intellectual Alaskan was too incurious, out-of-touch, or irredeemably ignorant to be allowed within 1,000 miles of the Oval Office. Today, the Palin-as-idiot story line continues to enthrall, especially with the recent release of Game Change, John Heilemann and Mark Halperin’s revenge-of-the-disgruntled-staffers tale of the 2008 race, which claims that Palin required tutoring as to why there are two Koreas and why Saddam Hussein was not responsible for 9-11. (Although, to be fair, Dick Cheney had much of America confused about the latter.)

Now, clearly Palin is not the most well-informed political figure on the scene. But her reluctance to play name-your-favorite with Beck, as with Couric, suggests something else is going on with her as well. Whether or not Palin is dangerously ignorant, she is obviously deeply insecure. That’s right, I am contending that Sarah Barracuda, a woman who still believes she was 100 percent qualified--not to mention anointed by God--to be first alternate in the Great American Presidential Pageant, can be reduced to incoherence by her fear of giving the “wrong” answer to a certain kind of personal yet knowledge-based question.

As many people noted post-Couric, of course Palin could have come up with a publication or two that would have put an end to Katie’s painful badgering. But then what if people made fun of her choice, deeming it insufficiently smart--or, worse yet, insufficiently conservative? A professional media basher, Palin understands that what you read says something about who you are, and she was clearly afraid of having people judge her in this area. (Would Time be trashed as too liberal? The Anchorage Daily News too provincial? The Economist too snooty? God forbid she even utter the words New York Times.)

Similarly, despite obviously knowing the name of at least one founding father (George Washington), Palin’s first instinct was to avoid expressing any preference to Beck. Why? Maybe because picking a favorite opens her up to dissection on any number of grounds--intellectual, aesthetic, cultural, political. She said Alexander Hamilton was her favorite founding father!? What kind of talking dog thinks Hamilton was worth a damn? Hasn’t she heard of the heavy-handed government crap championed by Hamilton? Besides, what kind of self-respecting man gets his guts blown out in a duel? (Taking it a step farther, Palin may have known that praising Jefferson or Hamilton could telegraph something about her political philosophy, but she wasn’t entirely sure which stood for what or who among the FFs it was safe to invoke.)

On the campaign trail, this anxiety could have stemmed from Palin’s not wanting to damage the McCain campaign, which clearly had its concerns about her early on. But these days the only person Palin stands to humiliate is herself--not that Beck would have allowed her to do any real damage during their hour-long love-in--and still her first impulse is to avoid taking a position.