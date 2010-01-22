"Democratic Health Care Talks Collapsing." That's the headline in Politico. And that's what I am hearing, too. Congress has broken for the weekend, no agreement is in sight, and the situation is deteriorating. Still, not everybody has given up. Among the (relative) optimists is a veteran Democratic strategist, who writes:

It is always darkest before dawn...but this too shall pass. The truth is that there is no political option other than to pass health reform. It would be political suicide to fail. When the Democrats in the House realize this and, hopefully before they rule it out, they will agree to pass this legislation--with a little help from the Senate.

Now is the time to write stories about how strategically and politically insane it would be for the House to not find a way to pass the legislation.

If they fail to do so, the Republicans will be the writers of history--because the victors, not the vanquished, get the pen and the paper to do so. They will get to define what was in it and why it died. And this will have implications not just about the past but the future. Republican will say, and more effectively (but no less inaccurately) than ever, that, given the chance, the Democrats will be right back at it again with their "evil, secret fantasy to take over the health care system." They will more successfully (and inaccurately) define "it" as being a deficit busting, government take-over that will ration care and harm seniors.