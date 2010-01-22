Update: the Senate needs to hold a new hearing for Ben Bernanke--here’s the full proposal.

Ben Bernanke’s reconfirmation as chair of the Federal Reserve is in disarray. With President Obama having launched, on Thursday morning, a major new initiative to rein in the power of--and danger posed by--our leading banks, key Senators rightly begin to wonder: Where does Ben Bernanke stand on the central issue of the day?

There are three specific questions that Bernanke must answer, in some convincing detail, if he is to shore up his weakening cause in the Senate.

(1) Does he support the President’s proposed emphasis on limiting the scope and scale of big banks?