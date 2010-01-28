It is a marker of intimacy when a woman dares to confide a precise takedown of her romantic competition. This is certainly how we feel when Jane Eyre, with a few neat sentences, decimates the woman that Rochester, her beloved, is presumed to marry: “Miss Ingram was a mark beneath jealousy: she was too inferior to excite the feeling. Pardon the seeming paradox: I mean what I say. She was very showy, but she was not genuine: she had a fine person, many brilliant attainments; but her mind was poor, her heart barren by nature: nothing bloomed spontaneously on that soil; no unforced natural fruit delighted by its freshness. She was not good; she was not original.” Brutal!, we would gasp today. There is a palpable relief—and time does little to dim it—at being the ear and not the object of this devastating summation.

The reader’s proximity to Jane’s sense of injury, to her fierceness, has been noted since its first printing. A reviewer in 1847 wrote: “Reality—deep, significant reality, is the great characteristic of the book. It is an autobiography—not, perhaps, in the naked facts and circumstances, but in the actual suffering and experience.… This gives the book its charm: it is soul speaking to soul: it is an utterance from the depths of a struggling, suffering, much enduring spirit: suspiria de profundis! [sigh from the depths].” Other than a desire to peek at the “naked facts and circumstances,” which a standard biography satiates—there are many fine examples—how could one possibly get closer to Charlotte Brontë than through the particular vitality of thought that pulses in every page of Jane Eyre? Or to put the question differently: what exactly does Sheila Kohler imagine she can add?

Jane Eyre ends with Jane’s marriage to Rochester—“Reader, I married him”—and then hiccups to the present tense, ten years later, where Jane reports she is “ever together” with her husband. Their hearts beat as one. They talk all day long. They have a baby son. But during those ten elided years Jane must also have written Jane Eyre, and this is the intimate aspect of herself that she never shares: her life as a female writer. Did Rochester stand over Jane’s shoulder as she wrote her autobiography? Was the baby on her knee? Where was the room of her own? Of course the perplexity falls apart because the novel is not Jane’s story but Brontë’s story—and it is the texture of the space and time that Charlotte spent writing Jane Eyre that propels Kohler. And only that: Becoming Jane Eyre is not, as some might hope, a literary biography with poetic license, awaiting its Hollywood adaptation. It is a small daydream of a novel, a glorified collection of vignettes; ethereal, distant, unruffled by the events it relates, utterly unlike its inspiration: if Jane Eyre disappeared overnight, Becoming Jane Eyre would be close to incomprehensible.

Kohler opens on a small room in Manchester, where Charlotte’s father, temporarily blinded while recovering from eye surgery, “wakes to the scratching of a pencil against a page.” Oh, but what a pencil and what a page! Kohler’s novel is too disjointed and spare to accrue its own emotional punch, and so it leans heavily on this shortcut—porn for the Brontë lover, perhaps—the visceral pleasure of being privy to the hesitant, unsure stepping stones leading to the guaranteed climax: publication and vindication, with Jane Eyre an unqualified success. (The most satisfying scene in Kohler’s fantasy comes toward the end, when Charlotte travels to London to throw off her pseudonym, Currer Bell, and reveal herself as the author of Jane Eyre. She stands in front of her harried and distracted young publisher, who ignores her, and patiently waits for him to put two and two together. He does.) In Kohler’s rendering, Brontë’s response to her own writing is mildly pornographic as well. Keeping vigil next to her father’s sickbed, “her mouth is dry, her lips chapped, her bowels blocked.” But once she begins writing, “her bowels, so often obstructed, have moved regularly, as though they were directly connected to the flow of words from her mind onto the page.”