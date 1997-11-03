Washington Diarist: Going Postal

Mitchell, I'm afraid, is not my only faithful correspondent. In addition to his missives, I continue to receive letters from an auto repair shop that once tried to swindle me. This shop replaced my transmission, but also changed all the FM settings on my car radio and overcharged me by several hundred dollars. Fortunately, I noticed the new radio settings and my insurance company noticed the overcharge. You would think that an auto shop caught in the act of gouging would at least face up to the fact that it had lost a customer. But no. It regularly sends me letters warning that its "records indicate" my car needs several repairs. I don't understand how records could possibly indicate this, as the state of my car could only be ascertained by inspecting it.

This ordeal began when my car fell into a pothole while creeping to a stop along a backstreet in Washington, D.C., cracking its transmission case. My insurance company's policy is to make the customer pay part of the cost of moving accidents (a highway crash) but not of nonmoving accidents (getting hit while waiting at a traffic light). My insurance agent insisted that the incident qualified as a moving accident, since the car was moving when it hit the pothole. She didn't seem to care that the only direction the car was moving was down. I asked if I would be forced to pay the deductible if, while my car sat in a garage, the ground opened up beneath it and it fell into the earth's crust. She confirmed that I would. I found this reassuring, in a way; I wasn't worried so much about the deductible as I was about the company possibly classifying the damage as a traffic accident, thus raising my premiums. The agent assured me that l'affaire pothole would not be considered a traffic accident. But in a few weeks, the insurance questionnaire arrived, and, sure enough, I had been lumped in with every other moving accident. For all the insurance company knew, I had attained a speed of 120 miles per hour before mowing down a troop of Girl Scouts. The questions all replicated the tone of a sneering bureaucrat, employing superficial deference to cover a presumption of guilt: How fast was the other party moving at the time of the accident? Well, zero miles an hour. Did the other party make a statement about the accident? No, potholes can't talk. Who, in your opinion, is responsible? I dunno. Mayor Barry?

This Diarist is creeping down its last column, and still no mention of the Greeks. It has been months since I last devoted this space to flattering the political sensibilities of Greece, and almost as long since the Greek embassy invited me to one of its lavish soirees. This is not a coincidence. In the intervening months, I have failed to reciprocate the taxpayers of Greece for a delicious breakfast--fluffy pancakes, pure maple syrup, fresh fruit--with their minister of culture. When I met with the minister of culture--a heavy-set man with a Greek-sounding name--he explained his purpose in inviting me: he wanted to build world opinion to force Britain to return the Elgin Marbles to Greece. The British, it seems, snatched the marbles from Greece during the Ottoman occupation. The gist of it, anyway, is that they've lost their marbles. The other journalists remained quiet throughout this speech--journalists like nothing better than free food, and we were concentrating on it--until at last somebody asked the minister how he liked his pancakes. Suddenly everyone spoke up, excitedly sharing stories of pancakes around the world. I could tell what the minister was thinking: he had flown across the world to impress upon a gathering of American opinion leaders the importance of his country's cultural treasures, and all they would remember was that he liked pancakes. Not me, though. What I remember is that the discussion conspicuously and awkwardly avoided any mention of the flat tax.