At some point quite soon, the thousands of rescue and medical-relief visitors now in Haiti will leave. There will be no additional half-deads showing up on television, although, just as I was writing, I caught special alerts in both Ha’aretz and The Jerusalem Post reporting that today, ten days after the earthquake, an Israeli rescue team dug out a breathing and sentient young man, 22 years old. The already desolate cityscapes and landscapes--which God made more desolate--will leave the inhabitants soul-sick. The state of nature was always despondent in Haiti, except for the dematerialized second sight sustained by Catholic piety and black magic occult.

A “national” government probably will be revived. But there is no reason to think that it will be more efficient, more inspired, more honest, more humane, or more practical than the regimes that preceded the last. Look at a list of Haitian presidents from 1804 on. I doubt that any other country in the world would produce such a threnody of assassinations, overthrows, executions, “died”-in-offices, suicides. In more than two centuries, and aside from four presidents who served during the two decades of American occupation (1915-1934), only five men (out of 44) served their full terms. This is not an encouraging record. Do you recall when the ex-priest Jean-Bertrand Aristide arrived in the states baring a glow of decency and honesty ... and then turned out to be a crook and murderer just like his predecessors? In any case, I recall my friend “Skip” Gates hosting a lunch for him at the Hasty Pudding, to which I and all the other politically “smart” academics came. Alas, we were enchanted.

We probably never had a secure grasp of Haiti’s real history. But there was a 1986 essay in TNR, “Slaves and Slaughter: Haiti’s horrible history,” by David Landes, the magisterial historian of, well, almost everything. Read it and cry.

This morning, Ban Ki-moon addressed the General Assembly, giving a précis of the disaster and a slightly hopped-up version of what had been achieved in its aftermath. Anyone who has watched television during this gruesome week can tell you about the disappointments of the various aid operations that have come to Haiti ... and with what determination these foreigners have conquered despair to push on. American service personnel carried the very bulk of the effort and also the harsh peculiarities of ersatz planning that might have been permanent. What is the most dispiriting insight on this very point is that the U.N. has had a substantial mission with six thousand men and women (and occasionally more) at work in the country. And still the country bore virtually no traces of these labors.