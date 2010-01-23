Barack Obama is stuck with another of his campaign pledges. There are still nearly 200 prisoners in Guantanamo. I, for one, do not care if they are moved to a jailhouse in Illinois. But I still wonder what is wrong with that tip of Cuba (which happens to be U.S. territory) functioning as a penitentiary.

In any case, the deadline that candidate Obama set for President Obama to meet--the end of last year--has now passed. And, given the administration’s dire electoral and legislative troubles, I doubt that the president and his attorney general are about to engage the Congress and the people about shutting down Guantanamo, however late or early they can engineer a move--if they can ever.

For the emotional gratification of his supporters, the Democratic nominee argued that photographs from Abu Ghraib and Guantanamo were recruiting tools for Al Qaeda--as if the terrorist international required visual proof of the evils of the United States. Anyway, it was not an argument; it was a hymnal. It made the cheery also seem worthy.

Well, Abu Ghraib is now Iraq’s, and the Iraqis have refurbished it. But who can guarantee that any Arab polity will exclude torture as a tool of governance or a means to justice?