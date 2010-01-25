The Wall Street Journal reports that a lot of the bank executives who shunned last year's World Economic Forum in Davos are quietly returning this year. Which could get a little awkward, since the execs will rubbing elbows with the global glitterati right around the time the average American is fulminating against their outrageously high bonuses.

How's a banker to deal with the potential PR problem? According to the Journal, the answer is ... Haiti:

The reconstruction of the Haitian economy will be at the forefront of discussions, with an emphasis on galvanizing international businesses to invest in an economy they largely shunned even during the boom. Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, a U.N. special envoy for Haiti, will address a session Thursday.

Well, that and furiously downplaying the extravagance of the whole affair. It turns out Davos is basically on a par with your average Catskill hamlet, and the best you can do accommodation-wise is the Swiss equivalent of a Motel 6: