On Saturday, TNR music critic David Hajdu and contributor William Deresiewicz were named finalists for the National Book Critics Circle awards. Hajdu's book, Heroes and Villains: Essays on Music, Movies, Comics, and Culture--which contains quite a few of his TNR pieces--was nominated in the criticism category, and Deresiewicz was a finalist for the Nona Balakian Citation for Excellence in Reviewing. Congratulations to them both!

Be sure to check out their work in TNR here and here.