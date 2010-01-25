Harold Pollack is a professor at the University of Chicago School of Social Service Administration and Special Correspondent for The Treatment.

Timothy Jost and I assembled a letter signed by 51 health policy experts asking that the House pass the Senate bill and then fix this bill’s significant shortcomings through the reconciliation process. We got a very strong group of people from across the ideological spectrum to sign on. For the most part, our letter has been favorably received in most quarters. Virtually every health supporter I know supports the general strategy we supported. Unfortunately the issue bears discomfiting similarities to the Arab-Israeli dispute. The contours of the ultimate solution seem relatively straightforward. The tactical roadmap is much more obscure.

There was one problem with our expert letter—or at least with how it was received. The House cannot move until the Senate does its part to address critically important problems in the current Senate bill. Before the Massachusetts election sidetracked public attention, House, Senate, and White House negotiators actually worked out many of these difficulties: the need to make insurance more affordable, tightening the structure of insurance exchanges, addressing union concerns over the taxation of costly health plans. Not every accommodation would move the final bill leftward. The House bill included (to my mind deeply unfair and extreme) restrictions on the financing of abortion services that must be addressed, too.

The House leadership is working hard to make something happen. House progressives have been basically good sports in swallowing compromise after compromise to secure passage of a health reform bill. This goes beyond the arena of healthcare, I’ve received surprisingly angry emails noting the number of progressive bills passed by the House that sit bottled-up in some Senate committee. I don’t think this is the fault of the majority leader. Ossified Senate procedures, combined with the systematic over-representation of rural moderates and conservatives, make things hard. Whatever the reason, there is a pretty well-founded reservoir of progressive anger and distrust that must be addressed before the House can do its part in passing the Senate bill.