Anthony Wright is executive director of Health Access California, the statewide health care consumer advocacy coalition. He blogs daily at the Health Access Weblog and is a regular contributor to the Treatment.

As an advocate for health reform in California, I’ve seen health reform proposals die. I’ve seen it die by vote, and I've seen it die by veto. In 2004, an expansion of employer-based coverage narrowly lost in a referendum, getting an excruciating 49.2 percent of the vote. In 2005 and 2006, Governor Schwarzenegger vetoed bills for universal children’s coverage, and a framework for a single-payer system. All of these were final blows.

This doesn’t seem to be one of those times. Not yet, at least.

I admittedly have déjà vu from our most recent effort. After years of opposing health reform--a position to which he has returned--Governor Schwarzenegger made 2007 his year of health reform, spending much of that year trying to involve Republican legislators despite implacable ideological opposition. Only by late summer did he give up, and start to negotiate directly with the Democratic majority. A proposal--with structural similarities to the federal bills--was finally negotiated through the fall and passed out of one legislative house in a special session in late December. But the proposal struggled in the second chamber, with opposition from both the left and right, as some argued it was time to move on and focus on budget and economic issues. The proposal died in a Senate Health Committee vote two years ago, in late January.