Matthew Spieler asks a good question:

I have a question for politicians like Rep. Raul Grijalva, Rep. Anthony Weiner, and the the folks at Firedoglake who would rather kill reform than enact the Senate bill: what kind of health insurance do you have? ...

The answer to that question with respect to any member of Congress is this: private insurance. ... They are not on Medicare, or some totally awesome plan called Congresscare. Members of Congress receive health insurance through the Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) plan. FEHB offers federal employees--including members of Congress--a choice of private insurers. ...

The argument that passing nothing is preferable to passing the Senate bill goes like this: the Senate bill has no public option. Thus, the individual mandate would enrich insurance companies. And we can’t do that.