If Jon were here, I know he would post this:

Former State House Speaker Marco Rubio has squeaked past Gov. Charlie Crist in the race for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination, leading 47 - 44 percent and topping Gov. Crist on trust, values and conservative credentials, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released today.

It would be a cliche to say that Rubio has "slowly and steadily" risen in the polls. Fortunately, in this case it is not true: Rubio has skyrocketed since he began campaigning seriously, and he shows no signs of slowing down.