Initial ballot results should come in around 11 p.m. Eastern tonight for Oregon’s proposal to tax high-earners and businesses to cover a $733 million shortfall in the state budget. If passed, Measure 66 would increase the income tax by two percentage points on those earning over $125,000. Its companion, Measure 67, would institute a graduated corporate income tax that would take a bigger bite of large companies’ earnings.

Both were passed by the supermajority Democratic legislature last year but were placed on the ballot after opponents, mostly business and anti-tax advocates, gathered enough signatures. Phil Knight, chairman of Nike, called the measures “Oregon’s Assisted Suicide Law II.”

Many local governments however, have already pared services drastically. This past Sunday, the New York Times looked at Central Point’s move to a four-day school week in the context of the tax measures.