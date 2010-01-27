It looks like the House is coming around on health care reform. In a major development Tuesday, key Democratic leaders indicated their support for passing the Senate reform bill, as long as the Senate agrees to accommodate some of the House's concerns by addressing them through the budget reconciliation process.

TPM's Brian Beutler has the statements, starting with one from Majority Whip James Clyburn:

I thought we could get the votes in the House to pass the [Senate] bill if fixes to the Senate bill can be done.

From Jan Schakowsky, leader of the House progressives' health care task force: