The original headline--the one that ran on the Times website last night--used the same language as the article. It said "Democrats Slam the Brakes" on health care reform, or something like that. The current headline is a bit softer: "No Rush" on health care, it says.

The basis for the story, and the gloom, was the revelation that Senate Democrats didn't even discuss health care at Tuesday's Democratic caucus meeting. Afterwards, Reid talked to the press about it:

The Senate majority leader, Harry Reid, Democrat of Nevada, deflected questions about health care. “We’re not on health care now,” he said. “We’ve talked a lot about it in the past.” He added, “There is no rush,” and noted that Congress still had most of this year to work on the health bills passed in 2009 by the Senate and the House.

The Times' reporters may know more than I do. It certainly wouldn't be the first time! And the difficulties are definitely real. But, as my tan, rested, and ready colleague Jonathan Chait notes, the situation actually seems to be less dire than it was a few days ago.

What you're seeing, I think, is a very deliberate attempt to move health care reform out of the spotlight, both because voters are sick of hearing about it and because it's easier to make progress when every word isn't being parsed for hidden meaning. Sources on both sides of Capitol Hill, as well as in the administration, insist negotiations will continue, just as they have for the last week. Nobody is giving up.