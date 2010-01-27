Yesterday Oregon voters approved, by an eight point margin, a ballot initiative to raise taxes on high income families to pay for more social services. This underscores an overlooked point, which is that the current angry populist mood may be hurting the Democrats, who hold power, but the mood is not an ideologically conservative one. People remain strongly in favor of raising taxes on the rich, though they have grown more conservative on other issues. Naturally, if Republicans do regain power, the one thing we can be sure they'll do is reduce taxes for the rich.