It’s a Tuesday morning in mid-January, and he’s sitting in his office at his new professional home, a D.C.-based website called The Daily Caller, which, at that moment, is just a little more than 24 hours old. The brainchild of Carlson and his old Trinity College roommate, a former Dick Cheney aide named Neil Patel, The Daily Caller boasts 21 employees, $3 million in financing from a conservative businessman, and, according to Carlson, the straightforward mission of publishing “stories that add to the sum total of known facts about politics and government.”

If that sounds like a fairly traditional journalistic enterprise, it is. And that’s because Carlson is, at heart, a fairly traditional journalist--and an excellent one at that. It may be hard to remember now, staring back through the thick haze of cable-news smackdowns, but, before Carlson embarked on a TV career--and, at various points, even during that TV career--he was a great writer and reporter. His 1999 profile of George W. Bush for Tina Brown’s short-lived Talk painted a portrait of the then-Texas governor--stubborn, profane, callow--that should have told voters everything they needed to know about why he would be such a terrible president. The piece he wrote for Esquire about traveling to Africa with Sharpton, Cornel West, and other civil rights activists was at once viciously hilarious and bracingly humane, like David Foster Wallace’s or Michael Lewis’s best reportage. At The Weekly Standard, where he worked for much of the 1990s, he was one of the rare writers less consumed with scoring political points than producing quality journalism.

Which is what was so painful about Carlson’s recent travails--if not for him, then for those who admired his writing and reporting. Indeed, the very qualities that made him such a good print journalist are what made him such a lousy TV one. Although he is undoubtedly a conservative, his conservatism is of the libertarian (and therefore frequently unpredictable) variety. This has often led him to be out of sync with more lockstep conservative commentators--whether on the Iraq war (which, after initially supporting, he turned against one year after the invasion) or gay marriage (which he favors). And his almost preternaturally good nature was often no match for the paranoia and bombast of other cable-news talkers. In a medium that rewards extreme opinions and partisan allegiances, Carlson was an increasingly bad fit.

Worst of all, Carlson’s TV career prevented him from doing the sort of journalism he does so well. “You either can’t travel because you’re tied to a show, or, when you do travel, you’re accompanied by a huge entourage of people and a lot of gear,” he says. “The process of making TV requires you to be in one place and plan every movement.”

Thankfully, those days are over. Carlson is keeping a foot in the TV world, with a contract to serve as a commentator on Fox News (the network that, back when he was working at CNN, he deemed “a mean, sick group of people”). But his primary job will be as editor of The Daily Caller, which he envisions becoming a right-leaning Huffington Post. To that end, he has striven for a mix of articles, ranging from blanket coverage of Scott Brown’s election in Massachusetts to a Golden Globe fashion report written by notorious Republican dirty-trickster (and notorious dandy) Roger Stone. Most promising, Carlson intends to use the site for long-form writing of his own.