There’s a precedent for this type of clash. In 2008, in another town near Naples, the Neapolitan organized-crime outfit known as the Camorra killed six African immigrants, provoking a riot that was only squelched when the Italian government dispatched 400 members of the police and carabinieri. According to Roberto Saviano, author of Gomorrah, a book about the Camorra, African immigrants are often braver in standing up to the Mafia than Italians.

Millions of immigrants have settled in Italy in the past several decades, but immigration policy remains as haphazard as ever. There are now approximately four million foreign-born immigrants living there legally, about 6 percent of the total population, with hundreds of thousands of others living illegally. Immigrants now contribute an estimated 9.3 percent to Italy’s GDP and much more in some industries--construction, manufacturing, and tourism. Given that immigrants contribute more to GDP than their share of the population, they are, in fact, quite productive. In many ways, immigrant workers are exactly what an aging country like Italy needs. They are mostly people of working age who pay into the country’s lavish pension system and keep it from collapsing. And yet, millions of Italians still nurse the fantasy that immigrants produce little more than crime and that the country would be better off if it got rid of them.

The majority of immigrants have settled in the north and center of the country. They live and work under better conditions than the migrant fruit pickers in Calabria. And, contrary to the images offered by Rosarno, the majority of foreign immigrants are neither black nor Muslim. Romanians, armed with legal EU passports, make up the largest single group. Filipino (and now Romanian and Ukrainian) women dominate the domestic labor force--babysitters, housekeepers, and caretakers for the elderly. Chinese work in the shoe and leather businesses, and have become a force in textiles. North Africans own many of the fruit and vegetable stores, frequently staying open longer hours than their Italian counterparts.

To say that Italy is not yet a multicultural society is an understatement. The Northern League, a member of the current center-right coalition, has made xenophobia its stock-in-trade. In Bologna, one Northern League branch declared “Pork Day” to prevent the building of a mosque. The idea was to smear the area designated for the mosque with pork products to make it religiously unfit for Muslims. Rather than being banished from politics, the promoter of the idea, Roberto Calderoli, is a minister in Silvio Berlusconi’s government. Italians have grown accustomed to having foreigners do many of the hard jobs they no longer want for themselves, scurrying around on the margins of their society. Despite the presence of a second generation, some of whom have gone to university and published books, Italians still cannot conceive of immigrants as compatriots capable of contributing to their culture or society. When questioned by a TV reporter of Middle Eastern heritage (who speaks excellent Italian), Calderoli called her a “suntanned lady.” He paid no political price for the obtuse remark, just as Prime Minister Berlusconi paid no price for referring to Barack Obama as “suntanned”--and, just to show that he was not going to be cowed by foreign opinion, describing Michelle Obama that way, too.

But it is too simplistic to reduce Italy’s immigrant problem to racism. It is not uncommon to overhear a bar owner launch into an anti-immigrant rant only to watch him turn around and be perfectly friendly with an immigrant peddler who stops in to have a coffee. Most Italians reside in an insular culture organized around family and local loyalties. Reactions to the internal migration of southern Italians to the north of Italy after World War II were easily as intense as those against today’s foreign immigrants. Italians have very limited experience in dealing with those who are different from themselves.