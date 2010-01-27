Leave a door open long enough,

a cat will enter.

Leave food, it will stay.

Soon, on cold nights,

you’ll be saying “excuse me”

if you want to get out of your chair.

But one thing you’ll never hear from a cat

is “excuse me.”

Nor Einstein’s famous theorem.

Nor “The quality of mercy is not strained.”

In the dictionary of Cat, mercy is missing.

In this world where much is missing,

a cat fills only a cat-sized hole.

Yet your whole body turns toward it

again and again because it is there.