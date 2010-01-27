Thirst drove them as if within each kiss

something escaped, something salty touched

their tongues, as if the kiss within remained

unquaffed, as if the melody

in Kreisleriana fled each felt-wrapped

wooden hammer-knock and floated

only in the ghostly hands reflected

in the keyboard cover’s up-tilted night As if

spring appeared not in petals by

day but in the stun of white

knock-out lilac scent at midnight, white

not seen but suffered and suffused So

they tasted and missed As in

the park, on the gravel path, a child’s

map for a treasure hunt flutters

where it was dropped, its

directions precisely recorded and unread,

the treasure untouched and ever out of reach