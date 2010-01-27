As will become clear in tonight's State of the Union, President Obama wants to start focusing on jobs and the economy. Apparently, so do Democratic leaders in Congress. In fact, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Tuesday said his chamber was in "no rush" to finish health care reform.

Does that mean progress is at a standstill--and that reform is on the verge of death? SEIU President Andy Stern doesn't think so. In a wide-ranging interview on Wednesday, Stern suggested that resolving health care reform, at this point, involves waiting for staff to sort out some technical questions. In particular, he said, Congress needs to figure out what can be done through the reconciliation process, what can't, and in what sequence things need to happen.

While that's happening, Stern explained, Congress would be foolish not to focus on other issues:

We need to multi-task here: Americans expect their legislators to do what most families have to do--go to work, take care of the kids, to handle more than one job at a time--as opposed to having everybody’s attention focused on health care.