An excerpt of tonight's speech, just in from the White House:

By the time I’m finished speaking tonight, more Americans will have lost their health insurance.  Millions will lose it this year.  Our deficit will grow.  Premiums will go up.  Co-pays will go up.  Patients will be denied the care they need.  Small business owners will continue to drop coverage altogether.  I will not walk away from these Americans.  And neither should the people in this chamber.

By the way, I'll be following the speech on my twitter account, @jcohntnr, and writing more on The Treatment, as well.