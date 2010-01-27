An excerpt of tonight's speech, just in from the White House:

By the time I’m finished speaking tonight, more Americans will have lost their health insurance. Millions will lose it this year. Our deficit will grow. Premiums will go up. Co-pays will go up. Patients will be denied the care they need. Small business owners will continue to drop coverage altogether. I will not walk away from these Americans. And neither should the people in this chamber.

By the way, I'll be following the speech on my twitter account, @jcohntnr, and writing more on The Treatment, as well.