On the other hand, Obama didn't offer a procedural roadmap. He didn't give a new deadline or indicate his preference for one bill or the other.

So was that enough?

I canvassed about ten key sources on Capitol Hill, focusing on the members, staff, and advocates most committed to passing reform. Every one (literally) seemed relatively pleased and some seemed very pleased, even without the step-by-step instructions.

"He gave us a strong endorsement," Congressman John Dingell, longtime reform champion, said in a telephone interview. "It wasn't as specific as some people would have liked, but that's something that will come later." Ron Pollack, president of FamiliesUSA and another longtime reform champion, agreed, calling the speech "very, very helpful."

In short, Obama gave reform advocates the support, and cover, they needed.

Still, even those enthused by the endorsement said the real test was what comes next--whether, in the days and (gulp) weeks to follow, Obama intervenes in the legislative process more strongly than he has been recently. As Ezra Klein, Sam Stein, and I have all noted, the administration spent most of the last week sending weak, inconsistent messages about how to pass a bill--at a time when Democrats were in disarray and reform advocates were begging for clear guidance.

"The president highlighted the need for the House and Senate to work together to get it enacted into law," Congressman Pete Stark said in a prepared statement. "I would add to those remarks that we also need his leadership to achieve that goal. The Senate bill couldn’t pass the Senate again at this point, much less the House."

Staff and lobbyists, speaking on background, conveyed similar sentiments: "I thought it was good," said one senior Senate staffer. "He called us out. He needs to do that more." A well-connected strategist was more pointed: "What matters is the follow-through."

That sounds about right to me. Obama got it right tonight. But reform's fate depends on whether he gets it right tomorrow, too.

Update: A lot of analysts are saying Obama didn't give health care reformers the supported they needed, because he didn't spend enough time talking about the subject and/or signal his support for a particular bill or parliamentary technique.

The insiders I consulted last night didn't see things that way. And that included two who, just days ago, were criticizing the White House for its apparent ambivalence. This morning another source, a senior Senate aide, e-mailed with similar thoughts:

It was adequate. Despite the setting, this was a speech for the country, and the country heard a sufficient amount about the President's commitment to health care. You didn't want overkill given the public's concern about other things, namely jobs.



To the politicians and media folks sifting for clues in his speech about hcr's priority these days, there will be a temptation to think he gave it a short gloss that means he's downsizing his ambitions. But offices are still hearing enough from the WH privately and the President is still making the case in other interviews, etc, to know he isn't dropping it.

Over at Talking Points Media, Brian Beutler seems to be picking up more or less the same message.

Again, the real test is what Obama and his advisors do now--whether they can send one message, rather than several, and send it strongly. But last night's effort was fine.

