So the White House has finally announced the full list of where that $8 billion in stimulus money for high-speed rail is going. Here are the two big, headline-grabbing projects:

* Florida will get $1.25 billion for a high-speed line between Tampa and Orlando, which is expected to cost about $3.5 billion all told. Read Adie Tomer's critical take on the Tampa-Orlando project below. * California will get $2.25 billion to help with a planned high-speed line between Anaheim and San Francisco. (Schwarzenegger was hoping for twice that amount—that line is expected to cost $42 billion in all).

And then there's a smorgasbord of lesser projects—for example:

* Illinois will get $1.1 billion to upgrade tracks so that three of the five trains running between Alton and Dwight can travel at speeds of 110 mph. (The state will also get a smaller amount to study a new high-speed corridor between St. Louis and Chicago.) * Wisconsin is getting $810 million to upgrade trains between Madison and Milwaukee. * Washington and Oregon are getting $590 million to improve the lines between Seattle and Portland.

And so on. See a full map here. Essentially, the money's getting sprinkled around in a fairly diffuse fashion. The only truly massive high-speed rail project that's edging close to reality is the Tampa-Orlando line, which could have trains up and running by 2014. The big California project, by contrast, still needs a lot of work—and funding.