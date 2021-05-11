Clintonomics 101

Developing nations and even some states and cities try to lure capital with the promise of low wages, low taxes, and negligible environmental and safety regulations. This supply-side strategy does indeed attract capital. Ford Motor will gladly build a modern engine plant in Mexico, hiring Mexican workers to toil for $100 a month and enjoying extremely low taxes and lax environmental and safety regulations. Ford can expect a healthy return on its investment, and Mexicans get jobs. But this strategy will not result in a high standard of living for the citizens of the nation that deploys it. To the contrary, it puts that nation in direct competition for the next Ford plant with regions of the world that are willing to accept even lower wages and fewer pollution and safety standards -- and it reduces tax revenues that might otherwise have been invested in education and infrastructure in order to reverse the process. (Clinton, like many other Southerners, learned this lesson the hard way when his state's low wages and low taxes attracted Northern textile manufacturers, who later moved to Southeast Asia.)

The only way to lure global capital while maintaining or increasing the standard of living (defined to include not only good wages but also a healthy environment and safe working conditions) is to offer a highly skilled work force and a world-class infrastructure. These two uniquely national assets, combined with global financial capital, will also be profitable for global investors -- and will profit the nation's citizens. This high living-standard route is being pursued aggressively by many nations, even those whose average wages, taxes, and regulations are now higher or more burdensome than those in the United States. Global capital is not attracted to the former West Germany by its low cost of doing business. It is attracted despite the high wages, taxes, and regulations because of Germany's excellent labor force and its superb infrastructure, which links it to the rest of Europe.

The Clinton economic strategy is built upon these new realities. It recognizes that the best way to spur productivity is by investing in people directly: ensuring that infants get adequate nutrition and health care, preschoolers have adequate day care and Head Start, kids have good schools, teenagers who don't go on to college get a chance to develop productive skills, those who are eligible for college can afford to go, workers can get good on-the-job training, and all who wish can upgrade their skills. It also recognizes the importance of roads, airports, toxic waste facilities, fiber-optic information networks, and high-speed trains -- the infrastructure that supports human capital.