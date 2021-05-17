In Genteel Traditions

Mr. Salinger is an altogether different matter. For all the prejudices against short stories, his Nine Stories has made the best-seller lists. This is — as things so seldom are — as it ought to be for Mr. Salinger is a talented writer. Even if this success is a mere by-product of The Catcher in the Rye, it is rough justice; for all its brilliance. The Catcher in the Rye does not quite come off as a whole; the best of these stories do. They have, as the novel did not, a controlling intention which is at once complex enough for Mr. Salinger's awareness and firm enough to give it a purpose. You suspect that the hovering presence, if not the actual blue pencil of a New Yorker editor had something to do with this, for the controlling intention is obviously the most difficult part of a story for Mr. Salinger, so that when he is not at his best he substitutes for it brilliant detail, as in The Catcher in the Rye, or a plot trick, as at the end of "Teddy." In fact, though it is a dangerous, perhaps even impertinent speculation, I would guess that Mr. Salinger's special gift for offcenter visions of experience comes from a kind of displacement of the imagination which makes it particularly difficult for him to conceive any unifying intention. The price he pays for his training is the occasional trick story, like "Pretty Mouth and Green My Eyes." Even the gimmicks are with Mr. Salinger hair raising, however, and this story gives its trick an extra Charles Addams twist at the end. In the best stories, where Mr. Salinger's talent remains unfrustrated, the discipline imposed by writing for The New Yorker is sheer gain; "A Perfect Day for Banahafish," "De Daumier- Smith's Blue Period," and large units of several other stories are better than anything in The Catcher in the Rye. It would be hard to say with them whether the wonderful detail or the way this detail is subordinated to the central insight is the more impressive. Perhaps the best thing about these stories is that though you feel the pleasure of both they do not separate in your mind.

For more TNR, become a fan on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.