The Knighthood of J.D. Salinger

Salinger’s method has depended all along on a close personal touch with the reader, the shy advance and retreat, the candor about making mistakes, and the tacit assurance that his defense will be seen through; but in its most recent manifestation it feels for the reader’s very heartbeat, tries to catch every flicker of interest or disaffection. By reaching for this kind of communion, it must promise, above all, candor in the difficult writer-reader relationship. Many readers find this concern for staying honest with them particularly appealing; they truly believe (and why not?) that Salinger is trying to get at a more intimate and accurate vision of things than if he took one of the short cuts of form where truths become so facile that they seem more like lies.

Why can’t this be regarded as “development”? Because in Salinger’s early work, even the best, there was the tendency to take these short cuts, to slide through by means of an easy symbol or two, to settle for one of the standard explanations, or appearances of explanation. There, Salinger was criticizing a formulated and formulable society, and his writing derived from some wing of the proletarian tradition in which the gulf between the “lover” and the corrupted bourgeoisie causes most of the suffering of the protagonist. For example, the “banana fever” which afflicts Seymour in the 1948 story, “A Perfect Day for Bananafish” is a result, as far as we can tell, of his wife’s failure of imagination as in the contrast between her telephone conversation with her mother, and Seymour’s scene on the beach where he describes to a little girl the plight of a creature bloated with experience which weighs him down in a society he cannot escape.

But after Catcher in the Rye, an impulse which was latent in the early work began to assert itself. It was an impulse to deal cautiously, but exclusively, with the emotional graph of a single personality: No moments of sudden truth to give the nice terminal epiphany, but rather a series of tentative illuminations, which confess, explicitly and implicitly, the speaker’s lack of any all-encompassing revelation. In “Teddy” and “Franny,” the strain of having to contrive a well-made story had started to show, and afterwards Salinger began his experiment with the longer novella. His distrust of what he calls “beginning-middle-end” fiction stemmed from his awareness of the easy facility not only of the work of others, but of his own. (“Pretty Mouth and Green My Eyes” may have seemed terse and calculable; “A Perfect Day for Bananafish” almost too tidily abstruse.) When Salinger returns to Seymour Glass in the middle-Fifties in order to do him right, Buddy Glass, Seymour’s brother, is moved in to afford a kind of analysis that completely rejects conventional structural formula. Also, in the course of the three most recent stories, the social context in which Seymour moved has been largely forsaken.

At the same time, Salinger has found new ways to keep the reader oriented. While he violates most of the rules of the well-made story as well as the usually sacrosanct convention of the self effacement of the author, he still retains certain organizing principles. In “Seymour: an Introduction,” The device is one familiar in lyric poetry. As the poets have catalogued the charms of their ladies in “Seymour” Buddy takes up one at a time the pertinent characteristics and activities of his brother. A rather droll solution, it nevertheless provides a goal for the story; namely, to make the reader feel Seymour less as a saint and more as a human being. If I pull myself together, Buddy says, Seymour who has killed himself may yet be reconstructed – his eyes, his nose, his ears my rematerialize, even his words may be heard without the echo of the tomb. He is not a dead saint, Buddy tells us, ad we don’t want to think of him as ectoplasm; hence, a tormenting effort to describe his features, his clothes, his poems – anything to make him imperishable.