While I'm pointing out the lack of public knowledge about the health care bill, Pew Research has a new poll of general news knowledge, and the results are predictably depressing. Relevant fact: only 26% of Americans know that it takes 60 Senators to break a filibuster. Perhaps that's why President Obama went out of his way to point it out in last night's speech.

You can take Pew's news quiz here.

Update: A colleague points out, "Six percent of Americans got *every single* question wrong!

And 26 percent got two or less. You would almost have to be trying to do that poorly." Good gravy.