The fact that the time spent reading amendments aloud is not counted under the 20-hour limit is particularly significant, as Senators wishing to hold things up are free to offer amendments which are hundreds of pages in length and demand that they be read aloud by the clerk.

And the fact that the Budget Act neglected to cap the total amount of time spent voting, or the number of amendments that can be offered, makes possible the most visible means of delay--“vote-a-rama.” Once the 20 hours (stretched far beyond that timeframe by the reading of amendments) have expired, Senators can continue to offer amendments which then are immediately voted on, without debate. At the end of debate on a budget resolution or reconciliation bill, it is not unusual for the Senate to hold 20 or 30 roll call votes in a row. If the leadership tries to move a health care bill via reconciliation, Republicans promise that the number of amendments will far exceed that, perhaps into the hundreds. And under Senate rules, each roll call vote can last no less than fifteen minutes unless the Senate gets unanimous consent to shorten the time of the votes. (While this consent is normally granted, it probably would not be in this instance.) And a Budget Committee aide indicated that the normal procedure used by the Majority Leader to forestall amendments – called “filling the amendment tree” – is not operative on a reconciliation bill.

Some critics of the modern filibuster process have expressed a “bring it on” mentality towards the prospect of filibuster-by-vote-a-rama, since it would require Republicans to be physically present during their dilatory tactics, like in an old-school Mister Smith Goes to Washington filibuster. But it would also require most Senate Democrats to be present at all times, to prevent any Republican amendments from actually passing and torpedoing the deal. So under the current precedents, the vote-a-rama will last until the opponents of the bill are physically unable to continue standing up and offering amendments. The only constraints are exhaustion and shame--either the thought that eventually the minority will tire of offering amendments (after 24 or 48 hours of back-to-back rollcall votes, a chamber of septuagenarians might cry “uncle”), or the idea that once all the substantive amendments have been offered, the minority will eventually tire of offering nickel-and-dime amendments just for the sake of slowing things down.

Once the Senate approves the bill, it must be “hooked up” with its House counterpart, since this bill will almost certainly contain tax provisions and therefore, under the Constitution, must have an H.R. bill number. The process by which the Senate brings up a House companion bill, substitutes the text of its own bill for the House text, and sends it back to the House is almost always handled by a quick unanimous consent agreement, but in this case, it is likely that it would require another 20 hours of debate (stretched out by the reading of amendments) and another vote-a-rama.

Then everyone has to take a step back and see what the Senate actually passed. (Because of the hectic nature of vote-a-rama, it usually takes a few days for the Senate enrolling clerk to make heads or tails of exactly what the Senate did and to integrate those changes into the bill.) If the House can live with whatever reconciliation bill the Senate passed, the House is free to accept the Senate amendment to the House reconciliation bill by majority vote and send it to the President. But if the Senate-passed reconciliation bill needs changing, there are further opportunities for delay.

Reconciliation bills have always been sent to House-Senate conference committees. However, back when Bob Dole was Republican leader, his in-house parliamentary genius, Bob Dove, realized that for the Senate to send a bill to conference actually requires three separate motions (to disagree with the House, request or agree to a conference, and appoint conferees)--and that even though they were almost always handled by a single unanimous consent request, each of these three motions is separately debatable, and that shutting off debate on each motion would require no less than 60 votes. The minority has fought this fight rarely, since it is a bit of a scorched-earth tactic, and never on a reconciliation bill, since it violates the spirit (but not the letter) of the Budget Act, but the mere prospect means that this reconciliation bill would probably be “ping-ponged” via amendments between the Houses rather than sent to conference.

If the House tries to change the Senate-passed reconciliation bill, the amended bill would have to be sent back to the Senate, at which a new 20-hour clock would start ticking, followed by a new vote-a-rama. If no amendments were agreed to, the bill would be sent to the President, but if a single amendment passed, the bill would have to go back to the House again.

All of the above explains how things work under the current rules, procedures and precedents. There is always the possibility that the Vice President could assume the chair, reverse previous rulings and shut off some of these avenues for delay. But that approach (similar to the “nuclear option” that has been proposed from time to time to change the filibuster rule by majority vote) would completely poison the well of bipartisan comity in the Senate and ensure that no bills, resolutions, or nominations pass the Senate by unanimous consent for the remainder of the year and making it much harder to pass the remainder of President Obama’s agenda.

The bottom line is this: if the Democratic leadership decides to pursue health care through via a budget reconciliation bill, they will eventually be able to pass a bill desired by a bare majority of both chambers. But in the Senate, the process will be neither quick nor clean.

