McArdle argues that passing the bill won't make it any more popular. I disagree. The aura of success, shifting the onus onto the Republicans who oppose popular things like a ban on preexisting conditions (and who will be pressured by their base into advocating repeal, something their leaders seem wisely reluctant to do.)

But suppose I'm wrong about that. Suppose there's no upside at all to passing health care reform. McArdle assumes, without explicating her reasons, that walking away from the issue is a way for Democrats to cut their losses. Why, though, would that be the case? Passing the bill may or may not make it more popular, letting it die is surely going to make it less popular. If the bill dies, then it's the subject of lengthy, painful postmortem coverage detailing its flaws and mistakes. It becomes the symbol of big government run amok, and the 60 Senate Democrats and 220 House Democrats who voted for it will suffer politically all the more. Moreover, the already-demoralized liberal base would become apoplectic with the Democratic Party. 1994 was bad, but passing a bill through both chambers then sitting by and letting it die is the kind of behavior that makes even the most pragmatic Democratic voter want to punish his own party.

In sum, I'm totally unpersuaded by the argument that Democrats will let health care die because it's in their interest to do so. It's not. It's a suicide pact, and pretty much every liberal I know -- the kinds of liberals who understand the need for compromise and running to the center -- will be there to hold the pillow over their face if they do it.

Where McArdle is right is her description of how health care will die if Democrats do choose to go that route:

They don't want to say they want to kill it, of course. So instead, they're doing pretty much what I expected: putting it on the back burner. We want to pass health care, but we just have a few things to do first . . .