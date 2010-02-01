Over a pile of steaming horse dung,

I warm my icy hands.

I warm my hands and regret:

Not enough have I known, have I listened

To the greatness of smallness.

Sometimes,

The warm breath of a pile of dung

May become a poem, a thing of beauty.

Sutzkever’s simple descriptions of enormous horrors--perhaps most famously the couplet “Did you ever see in fields of snow/Frozen Jews, in row upon row?” split the difference, reducing the traces of mass human homicide to a childlike, wondering response at what seems to have become the new natural landscape.

Wonder is, of course, a rhetorical pose, and it juxtaposes powerfully with his other great theme as a Holocaust poet: guilt, both of the survivor and the artist who uses these raw materials for survival, personal and poetic. A 1951 poem describes an episode where the protagonist, in a cellar “with a corpse like a sheet of paper…/Wrote with a piece of coal a poem on the paper corpse of my neighbor.” Were the episode to have no factual basis--and tragically, the circumstances of the time suggest that such occurrences were all too plausible--the transformation of corpses to paper haunts, as does, at the end of “Frozen Jews,” the marching row of “blue bones” towards the protagonist. Are they simply asking to be remembered? Or are they angry at what the poet has done with them? The impossibility of answering is what truly remains.

Writing in 1943-1944 in a poem to his beloved city entitled “Farewell”, Sutzkever wrote

You are my first love and my first love you will remain…

And anywhere I wander–

All the cities will

Transform into your image.

I will not strike roots

In any other soil.

But this was not precisely true. If his love of the natural landscape of his Siberian childhood was, for a time, overtaken by his enchantment with--and the staggering trauma of the loss of--the heady Jewish cultural and intellectual treasures of Vilna, the land of Israel provided some fusion of both. The Negev, with its vast dunes, became an inspiration akin to the Russian snowy reaches, and the Jerusalem of Lithuania was, if not replaced by, at least augmented by Jerusalem.

To be the Yiddish poet of the State of Israel, winner of the Israel Prize and institutionally supported by no less than the Histadrut and Zalman Shazar, is no mean accomplishment, at a time when a commitment to “the negation of the Diaspora” and the negation of its mother tongue were standard procedure. And Sutzkever was an impassioned, outspoken, belligerent lover and defender of Yiddish and its essential place in the golden chain of Jewish culture: in 1948’s “Yiddish,” he takes on the Hebraists:

What kind of joke

Preaches

My poetry brother with whiskers

That soon, my mother tongue will set forever?...

Could he please show me

Where the language will go down?

Maybe at the wailing wall?

If so, I shall come there, come,

Open my mouth,

And like a lion garbed in fiery scarlet,

I shall swallow the language as it sets.

And wake all the generations with my roar!

But his ethos resonated nonetheless. One of his most famous poems, 1943’s “The Lead Plates of the Rom Printers,” describes resistance forces’ plans to melt down the eponymous plates to make bullets.



We sneak in the dark to grab up, as in spite,

The Rom printing plates, with old wisdom inbred.

We dreamers now have to be soldiers and fight

And melt into bullets the soul of the lead…

This was a Yiddishist that the generation of 1948 could get behind.

The fact that the events of “The Lead Plates” almost certainly didn’t occur is, of course, doubly irrelevant: irrelevant because the sentiments expressed in the poem matter, and because the sentiment of making the poem, of responding to events through poetry, is what matters. For Sutzkever, resistance--to life, to fate, to history, even to the uncomfortable pains brought on by survival--was essential; but resistance was only possible to him in the garb of wholehearted surrender to art. Such was the paradox of being a Yiddish poet in the twentieth century.

Zol er hobn a likhtikn gan eydn--may he have a bright and shining Paradise. One can only imagine the poems he would write describing it.

Jeremy Dauber is the Atran Associate Professor of Yiddish Language, Literature, and Culture at Columbia University and the director of its Institute for Israel and Jewish Studies.

*All translations are taken from A. Sutzkever: Selected Poetry and Prose, trans. Barbara and Benjamin Harshav.

