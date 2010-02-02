After the war, as he sought to defend himself from charges of incivisme (which may be roughly translated as “disloyalty”), Remi explained his conduct during the war as a kind of aesthetic quietism. Artists such as himself, he argued, had no special obligation to take a stand against political evil: they had a higher calling. This stance did not prevent him from being arrested, nor did it get him out of jail—his fame as the father of Tintin eventually got the charges dropped—but it did apparently assuage his own conscience. To the end of his life, he took virtually no responsibility for his wartime behavior.

Even as a collaborator, Remi was relatively innocuous. His worst crime was going along where he ought to have resisted. He is a study not in the banality of evil but simply in the banality of the banal. But Tintin himself is anything but banal, and Assouline devotes much of his book to analyzing him. Over the last decades of his life, Hergé worked hard to revise the Tintin adventures into a single, seamless tale. He erased as much as possible the evidence that his hero had changed between his first appearance in Le Petit Vingtième, in 1929, and the publication of Tintin and the Picaros in 1976. Assouline digs beneath this reverse-engineered unity to reveal a Tintin who evolved a great deal over time. He traces how Hergé developed and gradually added new characters to Tintin’s “family,” from the irascible Captain Haddock to the daft Professor Calculus. Politically, he charts the boy hero’s transformation from a political partisan fighting communism, Belgian colonialism and American capitalism in his first three adventures (all bugbears of the Catholic right in the early twentieth century) into a populist champion of the little guy, battling gangs, cartels, and villains. He even charts a deepening of Tintin’s emotional engagement, which culminated in 1960 in Tintin in Tibet, a highly personal book with echoes of Hergé’s real-life friendship with a Chinese art student, Chang Chong-Chen.

This part of Hergé follows in the footsteps of a number of other “diachronic” analyses of the adventures, notably Jean-Marie Apostolidès’s Les Métamorphoses de Tintin, which was published in 1984 and now appears in English as The Metamorphoses of Tintin or Tintin for Adults. Apostolidès’s book is a psycho-political study of Tintin’s growth over the course of the entire series. In the early books, he argues, the boy hero espouses a Manichean ideology, which acknowledges only Good and Evil. Apostolidès associates this attitude with authoritarianism. In the later books, Tintin grows increasingly committed to constructing a private life and a “family.” The ambiguities and compromises inherent in building a private family life, he suggests, are characteristic of modern liberalism.

Apostolidès’s book is not for the faint of heart: it is densely-packed with close textual analysis and laden with psychological jargon. Discussing Haddock, for example, he writes: “In contrast to his usual hypermasculinized behavior, the captain sometimes acts in a more 'feminine' way, suggesting a certain ambivalent identification with the mother figure.” This academic dress will make it tough going for the general reader. But Tintin for Adults does contain valuable insights. It made me realize how important dream sequences are to Hergé’s narrative technique. And Apostolidès’s account of the turn toward private life that Tintin took in his later years suggests a closing of the gap between artist and creation.

Still, as much as I learned from them, I could not resist feeling slightly irritated by both these volumes. By tracing Tintin’s evolution, it seems to me, Assouline and Apostolidès fight against his marvelous, essential timelessness. Hergé’s characters never age, of course. Their clothing and their speech belong to the early twentieth century, but the exact year and the progression of time always remain opaque. And Tintin is always focused on the mystery at hand; he is never held back by fears or experiences or anything else with a past. Most crucially, at the end of each adventure, the protagonists return to their original state. Nothing, in Tintin’s world, ever goes so wrong that it cannot be fixed. Even The Shooting Star (1941), a story shadowed through most of its pages by the threat of apocalypse, concludes with Tintin and his friends coming home safe, sound, and victorious.