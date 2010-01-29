This political spot, for New Orleans coroner, is getting a lot of hype as the best ad ever:

It's funny, but in truth it's nowhere close. The best ad ever was in an election for property value assessor in Floyd County, Kentucky. I wrote about it in TNR in 2002. I couldn't find the video on the web. (If anybody can, please email it to me.) You'll have to rely on my description, which can't do justice to the video but does provide a sense of how dada it is:

If you're one of the civic delinquents who hasn't followed this race, here's what happened: The incumbent, Connie Hancock, aired an attack ad maintaining that her opponent has been "arrested or charged fifty-six times for violating the law," including DUI, criminal trespassing, felony assault, and terroristic threatening. "In a drunken brawl," the ad further charges, he "bit a man's ear completely off." As if this charge needs more dramatization, it is followed by a high-pitched scream--the sound, we presume, of a man whose ear has just been bitten completely off.