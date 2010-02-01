It's not often you see the Fox News chairman called out for his network's dishonesty, to his face. Ailes has no germane response:

Meanwhile, I can't understand why Ailes would even go on this program. First, he works for a rival network. Why should he be helping the competition? Second, doesn't having the Fox News chairman on television, pushing the right-wing line, undercut his claim to political neutrality? And third, I realize that I'm not exactly a GQ model myself, but isn't Ailes about the least attractive face you could possibly find for conservatism? He's like a less-cuddly version of Henry Potter.

And it's not as if Ailes is some brilliant substantive debater. Check out this exchange: